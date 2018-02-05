A PERFECT CIRCLE To Release Eat The Elephant Album In April; New "TalkTalk" Single Streaming

A Perfect Circle will release Eat The Elephant, the band’s fourth full-length album and first since 2004’s eMOTIVe, on April 20th via BMG.

The album arrives following years of anticipation and speculation, which reached a fever pitch as the outfit helmed by Maynard James Keenan and Billy Howerdel launched their fall 2017 tour with the release of “The Doomed” (streaming below). The band then ushered in the new year with the debut of the contemplative song, “Disillusioned” (streaming below).

“Although I’m extremely excited to finally be completing this album after a 14-year hiatus,” explains Keenan. “I’m actually more excited that its intentional release date is serving a greater purpose. The 20th of April is Carina Round’s birthday. She is a dear friend who is extremely difficult to shop for. Pressure off. Of course, I must also note that the potheads are gonna be thrilled that this album comes out on 4-20. May it serve as a glorious soundtrack to accompany all of the giggling and vexing sounds of nibbling and snacking. Fingers crossed, Cheech & Chong will be proud.”

“Demos are these precious ideas that you love in their initial state,” adds Howerdel. “Then you collaborate, invite other ideas, and watch them progress. That’s the dynamics and growth of a great record. I feel we’ve made a great record.”

Pre-orders for the 12-song album, which was co-produced by Dave Sardy (Autolux, Slayer), are available here, and come with instant digital downloads of “TalkTalk” (streaming below), “Disillusioned” and “The Doomed”. Eat The Elephant is being released in multiple formats including digital, CD, double gatefold 180-gram vinyl and a box set with vinyl, CD and hi-res digital download as well as a prism and custom playing card deck.

In advance of Record Store Day, a limited-edition independent retail exclusive version of the LP on white 180-gram vinyl with alternate cover will also be available. Pre-orders can be found here.

Eat The Elephant tracklisting:

"Eat The Elephant"

"Disillusioned"

"The Contrarian"

"The Doomed"

"So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish"

"TalkTalk"

"By And Down The River"

"Delicious"

"DLB"

"Hourglass"

"Feathers"

"Get The Lead Out"

"TalkTalk":

"The Doomed" video:

"Disillusioned":

News of the album’s release arrives as the band announces a spring tour, with several festival performances, including Coachella, Las Rageous, Northern Invasion, Rock On The Range and Rocklahoma having been previously announced. A full list of tour dates, including the band’s first European outing since the 2004 release of eMOTIVe, are below.

Tour dates:

April

14 - Tucson, AZ - Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium *

15 - Indio, CA - Coachella

17 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre *

18 - San Jose, CA - San Jose State University Events Center *

20 - Las Vegas, NV - Las Rageous Rock Festival

22 - Indio, CA - Coachella

May

12 - Somserset, WI - Northern Invasion

15 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

16 - Columbia, MO - Mizzou Arena

18 - Columbus, OH - Rock on the Range

22 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC *

25 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

26 - Dallas, TX - BFD 2018 at Starplex Pavilion

June

1 - Nürburgring, Germany - Rock Am Ring

2 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock Im Park

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

6 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

8 - Aarhus, Denmark - Northridge Festival

9 - Helsinki, Finland - Sideways Festival

12 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester (Sold Out)

13 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton (Sold Out)

14 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton (Sold Out)

17 - Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle (Sold Out)

20 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

21 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

23 - Esch-Sur-Aizette, Luxembourg

24 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

26 - Paris, France - Olympia (Sold Out)

28 - Madrid, Spain - Download Festival Madrid

29 - Barcelona, Spain - Be Prog! My Friend Festival

July

1 - Verona, Italy - Rock The Castle

* - On-sale this Friday at 10 AM, local time (all other shows are on-sale now); Get an exclusive code for early access to tickets for Santa Barbara, San Jose and Birmingham shows with Eat The Elephant pre-order here.

A Perfect Circle’s current line-up is Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal, The Beta Machine).

(Photo - Tim Cadiente)