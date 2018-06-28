A SCAR FOR THE WICKED Streaming The Unholy EP In It's Entirety

Fueled by a passion to bring horrific and grotesque sounds to their fans, Ottawa's A Scar For The Wicked offer a full stream of their third EP, The Unholy, out tomorrow, June 29th. Listen below, pre-order the EP here.

Full of face-melting heaviness and a dark and evil atmosphere that offers more sickening death metal to the unsuspecting world, The Unholy follows their 2012 Machiavellian hymn to the dead Scars, and 2014's brutal assault The Necrobutcher.

The band comments: "The Unholy is a step-up from our previous EP The Necrobutcher. It’s heavier, more technical, faster, more melodic and flows very well from front to back. Silverwing Studios did an excellent production. The vocals often alternate from low to high in range and is accompanied by powerful backing-vocals. Every track is hard hitting and overall the EP and lyrical content have a very dark feel to them."

Since 2010, Ottawa's A Scar For The Wicked has been clawing their way through the Eastern Canadian metal scene playing fast, evil and energetic songs inspired by horror shows and films. Their favorite themes encompass zombies, demons and other evil creatures and for them, each song is executed as a short horror story accompanied by heavy music. Like most horror stories this is not for the faint of heart. There is a fair amount of gore, death and of course a very evil atmosphere, which is reflected in the band name as well.

Guitarist Joe Lyko explains: “A Scar For The Wicked was really a twist on people marking the houses of where witches live, a mark on them so people knew to stay away; a scar as we like to look at it. I always liked the idea of thinking every time we play we leave a mark on the crowd, something to remind them of us.”

A Scar For The Wicked will be hosting an EP release show in their hometown of Ottawa on June 29th at Mavericks with a lineup of the city's most deathly metal bands. To pre-order the EP, click here.

Tracklisting:

"Born From The Grave"

"A Place Where Death Resides"

"The Abyss"

"Darkness Approaches"

"The Unholy"

"Malformed"

"Evil Within"

EP stream:

"The Unholy" video:

"Born From The Grave" lyric video: