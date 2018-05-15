A SOUND OF THUNDER Announce It Was Metal Details; ACCEPT’s Mark Tornillo To Guest On Album

A Sound Of Thunder’s new studio album and companion graphic novel It Was Metal will be released globally on June 15th through Mad Neptune Records. Recorded at Assembly Line Studios with longstanding producer Kevin '131' Gutierrez (Shinedown, Believer, Raven), the album features eleven new songs and features guest appearances by Mark Tornillo (Accept) and Tony Carey (Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow, Planet P Project).

The stunning triple-gatefold album cover featuring band mascot Udoroth was created by artist Dusan Markovic (Powerwolf, Death Dealer). It Was Metal marks the band’s return to a straight-ahead metal style.

The It Was Metal graphic novel anthology contains short stories based on each song from the album. The book features well known artists and writers from Marvel Comics, DC Comics, and Valiant Entertainment and is an essential companion to the album.

“Els Segadors (The Reapers)”, the advance single from It Was Metal, became a surprise viral hit in Catalonia, reaching #44 on the Euro 200 Spanish National Top 50 mainstream music chart and peaking at #7 on the Spanish iTunes music charts. The song’s success lead to the band’s tour of Catalonia in December 2017, culminating in their performance in front of 50,000 people at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on December 2nd.

A Sound of Thunder guitarist Josh Schwartz shares his thoughts on It Was Metal: "The mission statement was to write fast, heavy, catchy songs that are fun to play and fun to listen to. This is an album meant to be blasted in your car while you speed down the highway at 100mph singing along at the top of your lungs."

According to vocalist Nina Osegueda, the album includes "some of the most fun, inspired, adrenaline inducing music we've ever written and I can't wait to play it live."

Formats:

CD deluxe digipak

Triple gatefold splatter vinyl

Digital download

Softcover graphic novel

Tracklisting:

“Phantom Flight” (feat. Mark Tornillo)

“Lifebringer”

“Atlacatl”

“The Crossroads Deal”

“It Was Metal”

“Obsidian And Gold (Desdinova Returns)” (feat. Tony Carey)

“Second Lives”

“Els Segadors (The Reapers)”

“Tomyris”

“Charles II”

“Fortress Of The Future Race”

“Lifebringer” video: