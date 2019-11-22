A SOUND OF THUNDER Create Theme Song For RAI Comics; Lyric Video Streaming

A Sound Of Thunder has joined forces with writer Dan Abnett to unleash a theme song for RAI, the cyborg samurai from the comics published by Valiant Entertainment. A preview of the song was previously released, but now the full lyric video is available:

Featuring lyrics by the acclaimed comic book writer, the lyric video for the catchy song "Break Free (Theme From Rai)" features artwork from RAI #1-5 by Juan José Ryp and Andrew Dalhouse. The debut issue is on sale now at comic shops everywhere and this track is the perfect soundtrack for the post-apocalyptic adventure.

“Break Free (Theme From Rai)” is offered exclusively through the band’s Kickstarter as a companion to their new album Parallel Eternity. The cyborg samurai's single also comes with an exclusive RAI #1 variant cover by Paul Pelletier, which is an homage to Derek Riggs' cover for Iron Maiden's album Somewhere in Time. The limited edition variant is available with the modern trade dress (500 copies) and classic trade dress (200 copies).

Parallel Eternity marks A Sound Of Thunder’s tenth anniversary. To celebrate, the band collaborated with composer Brad Charles of Magic Giraffe Soundworks to create an album of orchestral metal. The centerpiece of the album is the 15 minute epic track “Explorer”. Written and demoed in 2008 by guitarist Josh Schwartz, the timing was finally right to tackle this massive undertaking for the band’s 10th anniversary with a full orchestra to elevate the song.

Guitarist Josh Schwartz comments: “Every band needs their epic; their ‘Rime Of The Ancient Mariner’ or ‘2112’. ‘Explorer’ is ours. It takes you on a journey from metal riffage to delicate acoustic passages, and through a whole range of emotions. The addition of Brad’s orchestration takes the song to a level of power and grandeur that we haven’t achieved until now.”

The album will also feature fan-favorite songs reimagined with full orchestration. The track list will include new versions of “Els Segadors (The Reapers)”, “Udoroth”, “Queen Of Hell”, “Time’s Arrow” and more.

Parallel Eternity is available for pre-order now in digital, regular CD, deluxe 2CD digipak, and splatter vinyl formats. A number of other items including a deluxe oversized album booklet, art prints, t-shirts, bonus tracks and more are available exclusively on Kickstarter. Backers can also get their names in the album credits and get early access to the album by supporting the Kickstarter campaign.

A Sound Of Thunder is a heavy metal band from Washington, DC. They are best known for their cover of the Catalonian anthem “Els Segadors (The Reapers)” which was a Top 40 hit in Europe and won an Independent Music Award for Best Metal Song in 2018. The band was an early adopter and pioneer of crowd-funding and has successfully created music (including two Billboard-charting albums), animation and graphic novels on a 100% independent basis with the support of their fans.