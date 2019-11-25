A SOUND OF THUNDER's Kickstarter Raises Over $55,000 With Exactly 666 Backers

A Sound Of Thunder's most recent Kickstarter has ended after raising a total of $55,656 with exactly 666 backers for their latest project - Parallel Eternity.

Parallel Eternity marks A Sound Of Thunder’s tenth anniversary. To celebrate, the band collaborated with composer Brad Charles of Magic Giraffe Soundworks to create an album of orchestral metal. The centrepiece of the album is the fifteen minute epic track “Explorer”. Written and demoed in 2008 by guitarist Josh Schwartz, the timing was finally right to tackle this massive undertaking for the band’s 10th anniversary with a full orchestra to elevate the song.

Guitarist Josh Schwartz comments: “Every band needs their epic; their 'Rime Of The Ancient Mariner' or '2112'. 'Explorer' is ours. It takes you on a journey from metal riffage to delicate acoustic passages, and through a whole range of emotions.The addition of Brad’s orchestration takes the song to a level of power and grandeur that we haven’t achieved until now.”

The album will also feature fan-favorite songs reimagined with full orchestration. The tracklisting will include new versions of “Els Segadors (The Reapers)”, “Udoroth”, “Queen Of Hell”, “Time’s Arrow”, and more.

A Sound Of Thunder is a heavy metal band from Washington, DC. They are best known for their cover of the Catalonian anthem “Els Segadors (The Reapers)” which was a Top 40 hit in Europe and won an Independent Music Award for "Best Metal Song" in 2018. The band was an early adopter and pioneer of crowd-funding and has successfully created music (including two Billboard-charting albums), animation and graphic novels on a 100% independent basis with the support of their fans.