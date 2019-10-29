A SOUND OF THUNDER – Vocalist NINA OSEGUEDA Returns From Injury; New Album Announced

A Sound Of Thunder vocalist Nina Osegueda was in a near-fatal car accident in July. After a period of uncertainty Nina and band are back and have announced their new album Parallel Eternity. The album will be released in February 2020 and is available for preorder exclusively through Kickstarter now. The album cover is by long-serving A Sound Of Thunder artist Dusan Markovic.

Osegueda sustained serious injuries when her car was struck by a commuter bus. Her vehicle was rolled and crushed by the impact. Though she suffered multiple bone fractures, she luckily escaped without any spinal cord damage or internal injuries. After being confined to a wheelchair for several weeks and intensive physical therapy, she has now made a near full recovery. Osegueda comments: "That accident made me feel like I'm on borrowed time. I'm so grateful to be alive and well! It only solidified my desire to make music and keep going as long as I can!"

Parallel Eternity marks A Sound Of Thunder’s tenth anniversary. To celebrate, the band collaborated with composer Brad Charles of Magic Giraffe Soundworks to create an album of orchestral metal. The centerpiece of the album is the 15 minute epic track “Explorer”. Written and demoed in 2008 by guitarist Josh Schwartz, the timing was finally right to tackle this massive undertaking for the band’s 10th anniversary with a full orchestra to elevate the song.

Guitarist Josh Schwartz comments: “Every band needs their epic; their ‘Rime Of The Ancient Mariner’ or ‘2112’. ‘Explorer’ is ours. It takes you on a journey from metal riffage to delicate acoustic passages, and through a whole range of emotions. The addition of Brad’s orchestration takes the song to a level of power and grandeur that we haven’t achieved until now.”

The album will also feature fan-favorite songs reimagined with full orchestration. The track list will include new versions of “Els Segadors (The Reapers)”, “Udoroth”, “Queen Of Hell”, “Time’s Arrow” and more.

Parallel Eternity is available for pre-order now in digital, regular CD, deluxe 2CD digipak, and splatter vinyl formats. A number of other items including a deluxe oversized album booklet, art prints, t-shirts, bonus tracks and more are available exclusively on Kickstarter. Backers can also get their names in the album credits and get early access to the album by supporting the Kickstarter campaign.

A Sound Of Thunder is a heavy metal band from Washington, DC. They are best known for their cover of the Catalonian anthem “Els Segadors (The Reapers)” which was a Top 40 hit in Europe and won an Independent Music Award for Best Metal Song in 2018. The band was an early adopter and pioneer of crowd-funding and has successfully created music (including two Billboard-charting albums), animation and graphic novels on a 100% independent basis with the support of their fans.