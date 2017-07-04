ABBATH - 2016 Self-Titled Album To Be Issued On Limited Edition Coloured Vinyl
July 4, 2017, 7 minutes ago
Season Of Mist have set August 18th as the release date for the limited edition coloured vinyl edition of Abbath’s 2016 self-titled album.
The album will be available on transparent red/black marbled 12" vinyl (33 rpm) in deluxe gatefold printed on reverse board with 60 x 90cm poster. Limited to 500 copies worldwide.
Tracklisting:
Side A:
“To War!”
“Winterbane”
“Ashes Of The Damned”
“Ocean Of Wounds”
Side B:
“Count The Dead”
“Fenrir Hunts”
“Root Of The Mountain”
“Endless”
Upcoming Abbath live dates:
July
24 - Metal Days - Tomlin, Slovenia
August
10 - Party.San Open Air - Obermehler, Germany