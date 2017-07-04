ABBATH - 2016 Self-Titled Album To Be Issued On Limited Edition Coloured Vinyl

Season Of Mist have set August 18th as the release date for the limited edition coloured vinyl edition of Abbath’s 2016 self-titled album.

The album will be available on transparent red/black marbled 12" vinyl (33 rpm) in deluxe gatefold printed on reverse board with 60 x 90cm poster. Limited to 500 copies worldwide.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

“To War!”

“Winterbane”

“Ashes Of The Damned”

“Ocean Of Wounds”

Side B:

“Count The Dead”

“Fenrir Hunts”

“Root Of The Mountain”

“Endless”

Upcoming Abbath live dates:

July

24 - Metal Days - Tomlin, Slovenia

August

10 - Party.San Open Air - Obermehler, Germany