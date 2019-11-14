ABBATH Cancels Remainder Of South American Outstrider Tour
November 14, 2019, 10 minutes ago
Norwegian black 'n' roll titans, Abbath, have cancelled the remaining dates on the band's South American Outstrider tour. A message follows:
"It is with heavy heart that we have to announce the cancellation of the remainder of the Abbath South American Outstrider tour. Due to health issues that need to be treated, we are unable to complete the last shows in Argentina and Brazil. We deeply apologize to all of our fans that wanted to come and see us, to the local promoters, and to Matrix Entertainment who has worked tirelessly in order to make this tour happen. We hope we can make it up to all you some day. We are very sorry."
Abbath will be returning to North America in 2020 as part of the Decibel Magazine tour, along with Mayhem.
The dates will also include an appearance at Decibel Magazine Metal and Beer Festival in Philadelphia, PA on April 3. The tour will kick off on March 13 in Denver, CO and will conclude on April 10 in Chicago, IL. The full itinerary can be found below.
Dates:
March
13 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theatre
14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
16 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom
17 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market
18 - Vancouver, BC - The Imperial
20 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
21 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
22 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory NP
24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom
25 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
27 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage
28 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
29 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
31 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz
April
1 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
2 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
3 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore (Decibel Metal & Beer Fest)
4 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
6 - Boston, MA - The Paradise
7 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater
8 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls
10 - Chicago, IL - The Metro
(Photo - Mark Gromen)