ABBATH Confirmed For 2020 Decibel Magazine Tour With MAYHEM

Norwegian black 'n' roll titans, Abbath, will be returning to North America in 2020 as part of the Decibel Magazine tour, along with Mayhem.

The dates will also include an appearance at Decibel Magazine Metal and Beer Festival in Philadelphia, PA on April 3. The tour will kick off on March 13 in Denver, CO and will conclude on April 10 in Chicago, IL. The full itinerary can be found below.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, November 8, at 10:00 AM local time. All tickets can be found at this location.

Dates:

March

13 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theatre

14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

16 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

17 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market

18 - Vancouver, BC - The Imperial

20 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

21 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

22 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory NP

24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

27 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage

28 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

29 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

31 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz

April

1 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

2 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

3 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore (Decibel Metal & Beer Fest)

4 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

6 - Boston, MA - The Paradise

7 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater

8 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

10 - Chicago, IL - The Metro

(Photo - Mark Gromen)