ABBATH Cut Headline Set Short At Inferno Metal Festival 2017

Organizers of the Inferno Metal Festival, which ran from April 12th - 15th in Oslo, Norway, have posted the following message on their official Facebook page:

"We are very sorry that Abbath left the stage after 30 minutes into their show. Of course this has nothing to do with the festival and an official statement will come from the band. We hope you all had a great festival even that the night was cut a bit shorter than expected. Thanks for your understanding!"

Abbath headlined on Saturday, April 15th at Rockefeller, hitting the stage at midnight. Stay tuned for a statement from the band on the reason for their abbreviated set.

Inferno 2017 featured Abbath, Carcass, Gorgoroth, Destruction, Samael, Borknagar, Belphegor, Primordial, Venom Inc, Anaal Nathrakh, Crowbar and many more.

Abbath, the band led by former Immotal frontman Olve Eikemo (aka Abbath), are due to release a new album later this year.