ABBATH Discusses Upcoming Outstrider Album, His Love For MOTÖRHEAD, And More; Video

Ahead of Abbath's upcoming Outstrider album, available via Season Of Mist on July 5, the band's namesake, Abbath (ex-Immortal), and lyricist Simon Dancaster sat down with Duke TV. The interview, conducted on April 12 in Paris, France, can now be seen below:

Outstrider is available for pre-order the album here.

When Abbath announced that he had left Immortal, it sent massive shockwaves through the metal scene. The iconic frontman had long become the "face" of the Norwegian black scene, his image synonymous with the genre. Upon releasing his debut album with his eponymous new band, Abbath, in 2016, trve fans were satiated with a dose of icy, blackened fury.

Now, the Norwegian giant returns for round two, armed with a refined lineup and ready to strike with a sophomore effort that is sure to once again exceed the expectations of Abbath’s loyal fanbase. Outstrider sees a maturation in sound, delivering a tighter, well-rounded offering from the band as they come into their own identity.

While there are moments that certainly channel the frosty hallmarks of Immortal, there is no danger of Abbath repeating that formula. Abbath draws from NWOBM and melodic influences, adding a fresh new flavor to the sound that the band’s founder came to define.

Oustrider consists of eight, crushing original songs and concludes with a fiery Bathory cover. The album promises a full-on aural assault from start to finish with frigid riffage and a robust pocket that are layered with vocals from one of the most identifiable voices in black metal. If you thought Abbath came in hot with their last record, just wait until you hear this!

The cover artwork for Outstrider was created by Kim Holm and Olav Iversen.

Tracklisting:

"Calm In Ire (Of Hurricane)"

"Bridge Of Spasms"

"The Artifex"

"Harvest Pyre"

"Land Of Khem"

"Outstrider"

"Scythewinder"

"Hecate"

"Pace Till Death" (Bathory cover)

"Outstrider":

"Calm In Ire (Of Hurricane)" lyric video:

"Harvest Pyre" video:

Teaser:

Abbath recently made the following contest announcement:

"Starting today, headbangers around the world will have a chance to win a sweet Abbath merch bundle, courtesy of Season Of Mist, which will include a shirt, Outstrider digipack, Outstrider vinyl, a patch, and Abbath corpse paint kit! To enter, paint your face up like Abbath and use the hashtag #AbbathFacepaint for a chance to win! We will be picking two winners across the globe. The contest starts today and closes on July 5. Good luck and don't forget to take Abbath!"🤘

Abbath will headline the Beyond The Gates festival in Norway on Saturday, August 24. Label mates Mayhem are schedule to headline the Norwegian festival on Thursday August 22. Abbath will also perform at Stonehenge Festival 2019, on July 27 in Steenwijk, Netherlands.

Abbath will be touring North America this fall with Obituary, Midnight, and Devil Master. This mammoth metal package will kick off on September 27 in Baton Rogue, LA and will run all the way until October 25 in Atlanta, GA. Tickets are on sale now.

This tour also comes with a chance for fans to meet Abbath. Abbath has partnered with Future Beat to offer a Meet & Greet package on tour. All packages include a ticket, early entry to the venue, exclusive merchandise and an exclusive meet & greet with a personal photograph with Abbath.

To view the available packages, head here.

Dates:

September

27 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre

28 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar and Grill

29 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!

October

1 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

2 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

3 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

4 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

5 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

6 - Reno, NV - Cargo

8 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

9 - Denver, CO - Summit

10 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

11 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room

12 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

13 - Madison, WI - Sylvee

15 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

17 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix

18 - Montreal, QC - The Corona Theatre

19 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

20 - Providence, RI - The Strand

21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

23 - Baltimore, MD - Sound Stage

24 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

25 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Abbath will support Outstrider with a European tour in early 2020. Special guests on the tour will be 1349 and Vltimas.

Dates:

January

23 - Weimar, Germany - Uhrwerk

24 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

25 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

26 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Trix

27 - London, England - Islington Assembly Room

28 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

29 - Nantes, France - Stereolux

30 - Toulouse, France - Metronum

31 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

February

1 - Madrid, Spain - But

2 - Lyon, France - Nikasi Kao

4 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

5 - München, Germany - Backstage

6 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schüür

7 - Parma, Italy - Campus Music Industry

8 - Brno, Czech Republic - Fleda

9 - Warschau, Poland - Progresja

11 - Berlin, Germany - Festzaal Kreuzberg

12 - Hamburg, Germany - Kulturpalast

13 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Tradgarn

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryhuset Klubben

Lineup:

Abbath - Vocals & guitars

Ole Andre Farstad -Guitars

Ukri Suviletho - Drums

Mia Wallace - Bass

(Photos - Francisco Munoz)