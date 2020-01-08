ABBATH - "I've Been Almost Two Months Sober Now"; Outstrider European Tour Message Video Streaming

Abbath, namesake of Norwegian black 'n' roll titans and former frontman of Immortal, recently announced his intent to enter a rehab program and get clean, stating: "It’s no secret that I’ve been battling addiction. I have now come to realize that it’s time to pick a fight with this demon. I’ve committed myself to a rehab program that’s going to help me get clean once and for all. I feel more motivated and determined than ever to win this battle."

Abbath has now released a video message ahead of the band's European tour, launching in late January. In the clip he reveals that he's been sober for almost two months.

Abbath's tour kicks off on January 23 at Uhrenwerk Weimar in Weimar, Germany. Find the complete tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Mark Gromen)