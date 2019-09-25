ABBATH Release Official Music Video For "Hecate"; North American Tour Launches This Friday

Norwegian black metal titans, Abbath, have premiered the official music video for the song "Hecate", which is taken from the band's latest full length, Outstrider. The video, shot by Francisco Munoz, can be seen below.

The video release comes ahead of the band's North American co-headliner with Obitualy, which kicks off this Friday, September 27, in Baton Rogue, LA. The trek will conclude on October 22 in Lexington, KY.

This tour also comes with a chance for fans to meet Abbath. The band has partnered with Future Beat to offer a Meet & Greet package on tour. All packages include a ticket, early entry to the venue, exclusive merchandise and an exclusive meet & greet with a personal photograph with Abbath. To view the available packages, head here.

Dates:

September

27 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre

28 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar and Grill

29 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!

October

1 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

2 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

3 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

4 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

5 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

6 - Reno, NV - Cargo

8 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

9 - Denver, CO - Summit

10 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

11 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room

12 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

13 - Madison, WI - Sylvee

15 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

17 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix

18 - Montreal, QC - The Corona Theatre

19 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

20 - Providence, RI - The Strand

21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

23 - Baltimore, MD - Sound Stage

24 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

25 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Abbath will support Outstrider with a European tour in early 2020. Special guests on the tour will be 1349 and Vltimas.

Dates:

January

23 - Weimar, Germany - Uhrwerk

24 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

25 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

26 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Trix

27 - London, England - Islington Assembly Room

28 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

29 - Nantes, France - Stereolux

30 - Toulouse, France - Metronum

31 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

February

1 - Madrid, Spain - But

2 - Lyon, France - Nikasi Kao

4 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

5 - München, Germany - Backstage

6 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schüür

7 - Parma, Italy - Campus Music Industry

8 - Brno, Czech Republic - Fleda

9 - Warschau, Poland - Progresja

11 - Berlin, Germany - Festzaal Kreuzberg

12 - Hamburg, Germany - Kulturpalast

13 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Tradgarn

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryhuset Klubben

Lineup:

Abbath - Vocals & guitars

Ole Andre Farstad -Guitars

Ukri Suviletho - Drums

Mia Wallace - Bass

(Band photos - Francisco Munoz)