ABBATH Release Official Music Video For "Hecate"; North American Tour Launches This Friday
September 25, 2019, an hour ago
Norwegian black metal titans, Abbath, have premiered the official music video for the song "Hecate", which is taken from the band's latest full length, Outstrider. The video, shot by Francisco Munoz, can be seen below.
The video release comes ahead of the band's North American co-headliner with Obitualy, which kicks off this Friday, September 27, in Baton Rogue, LA. The trek will conclude on October 22 in Lexington, KY.
This tour also comes with a chance for fans to meet Abbath. The band has partnered with Future Beat to offer a Meet & Greet package on tour. All packages include a ticket, early entry to the venue, exclusive merchandise and an exclusive meet & greet with a personal photograph with Abbath. To view the available packages, head here.
Dates:
September
27 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre
28 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar and Grill
29 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!
October
1 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
2 - Tucson, AZ - Encore
3 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
4 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
5 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
6 - Reno, NV - Cargo
8 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
9 - Denver, CO - Summit
10 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada
11 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room
12 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
13 - Madison, WI - Sylvee
15 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
17 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix
18 - Montreal, QC - The Corona Theatre
19 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
20 - Providence, RI - The Strand
21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
23 - Baltimore, MD - Sound Stage
24 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
25 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
Abbath will support Outstrider with a European tour in early 2020. Special guests on the tour will be 1349 and Vltimas.
Dates:
January
23 - Weimar, Germany - Uhrwerk
24 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
25 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
26 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Trix
27 - London, England - Islington Assembly Room
28 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
29 - Nantes, France - Stereolux
30 - Toulouse, France - Metronum
31 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra
February
1 - Madrid, Spain - But
2 - Lyon, France - Nikasi Kao
4 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
5 - München, Germany - Backstage
6 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schüür
7 - Parma, Italy - Campus Music Industry
8 - Brno, Czech Republic - Fleda
9 - Warschau, Poland - Progresja
11 - Berlin, Germany - Festzaal Kreuzberg
12 - Hamburg, Germany - Kulturpalast
13 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Tradgarn
15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryhuset Klubben
Lineup:
Abbath - Vocals & guitars
Ole Andre Farstad -Guitars
Ukri Suviletho - Drums
Mia Wallace - Bass
(Band photos - Francisco Munoz)