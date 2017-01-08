ABBATH, SARKE, KVELERTAK Nominated For Norway’s Spellemann Awards
January 8, 2017, an hour ago
The annual Spellemann nominations have been announced. Referred to as the Norwegian Grammy Awards in English, the Spellemannprisen is a Norwegian music award presented to Norwegian musicians. This year’s nominees include:
Metal Category:
Abbath - Abbath
Nag - Nag
Okkultokrati - Raspberry Dawn
Sarke - Bogefod
Kvelertak’s Nattesferd has been nominated in the Rock Category.
Spellemannprisen 2016 will be held Saturday, January 28th at the Sentrum Scene in Oslo, Norway.