ABBATH, SARKE, KVELERTAK Nominated For Norway’s Spellemann Awards

The annual Spellemann nominations have been announced. Referred to as the Norwegian Grammy Awards in English, the Spellemannprisen is a Norwegian music award presented to Norwegian musicians. This year’s nominees include:

Metal Category:

Abbath - Abbath

Nag - Nag

Okkultokrati - Raspberry Dawn

Sarke - Bogefod

Kvelertak’s Nattesferd has been nominated in the Rock Category.

Spellemannprisen 2016 will be held Saturday, January 28th at the Sentrum Scene in Oslo, Norway.



