ABBATH Says He Is Open To An IMMORTAL Reunion - "But It Has To Be Something Special"

Speaking with Martin Blekkerud at Norway's Dagbladet, former Immortal frontman Abbath (aka Olve Eikemo) offered his thoughts on the possibility of reuniting with his former bandmates. Abbath left Immortal in 2014 due to conflicts over his drinking an drug use, which he claims were used as an excuse to get rid of him. This resulted in a legal battle over the Immortal name, which was eventually awarded to frontman Demonaz (Harald (Nævdal).

Following is an excerpt from the article, found in Norwegian here.

"I got a text from Horgh (Reidar Horghagen / drums) saying it was great that I got sober. Harald and I haven’t spoken at all. but there's no evil blood or bitterness on my part anymore. I realize that I was a part of the problem. Things are great for me now. But am I open to an Immortal reunion? Yes, of course. But it has to be something special. I just wish we could sit down and have a talk about things when it all went to hell, instead of involving lawyers."

Back in January, Abbath announced his intent to enter a rehab program and get clean, stating: "It’s no secret that I’ve been battling addiction. I have now come to realize that it’s time to pick a fight with this demon. I’ve committed myself to a rehab program that’s going to help me get clean once and for all. I feel more motivated and determined than ever to win this battle."

