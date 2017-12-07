ABBATH, TAAKE, ROTTING CHRIST And Others Confirmed For Incineration Fest 2018

"Incineration Festival is returning for the fifth year and we are coming armed with our biggest and strongest line up yet!," stated the organizers behind the London event set to be held at The Dome & Boston Music Room on May12th and 13th, 2018.

A bold statement but true to their word, the first wave of band announcements have went live and it's setting up to be a highlight of the 2018 summer festival calendar.

Acts announced include Sunday night headliner Abbath, Saturday co-headliners, a band making their debut UK appearance and Czech black metal pioneers, Master's Hammer! Hypothermia and Nocturnal Depression will marking their return to London in what will be their second ever appearance in the city. Flying the flag for UK death metal, London’s own Unfathomable Ruination, grind-sludge experts Lunatic Hooker, Greek extreme metal masters Rotting Christ, Scotland's atmospheric metallers Saor, Asagraum and Wretched Soul.

The 2018 edition of the festival also marks a return for a band close to Incineration's blackened heart, Taake, the first ever band to be booked for the festival back in 2014.

