ABBATH To Begin Recording Second Album In December

Earlier this year, bassist King Ov Hell announced his departure from Abbath.

King will no longer be part of Abbath due to conflicting views on lyrical concepts of the upcoming album. The lyrics are inspired by Swiss psychiatrist, Carl Gustav Jung. King finds that Jung’s connection to Christian mysticism is incompatible with the image of the band.

“I wish members of the actual band, label, and crew all the best for the upcoming shows and album," he states. "The music itself is nothing short of brilliant. However, I must maintain artistic integrity and respectfully step aside.”

A short message from Abbath's label Season Of Mist reads: "Abbath will soon give an official statement about King's departure. No shows will be cancelled!"

