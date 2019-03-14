ABBATH To Release Outstrider Album In July; Teaser Video Streaming
March 14, 2019, 19 minutes ago
Former Immortal frontman Abbath and his band will release their second full-length album, Outstrider, on July 5th worldwide via Season Of Mist.
Check out an album teaser below, and stay tuned for more details to follow soon.
Abbath will also headline the Beyond The Gates festival in Norway, on Saturday August 24th. Label mates Mayhem are schedule to headline the festival on Thursday, August 22nd with Watain headlining on Wednesday, August 21st, and Emperor headlining on Friday, August 23rd. Tickets are on sale and can be found here.
Abbath lineup:
Abbath - Vocals & guitars
Ole Andre Farstad - guitars
Ukri Suviletho - Drums
Mia Wallace - Bass