ABHORRENT DECIMATION To Release Second Album The Pardoner In July

London-based extreme death metal group Abhorrent Decimation are prepared to release their most inspired, charismatic and dominating material to date in the form of their upcoming sophomore album, The Pardoner, hitting digital and physical retailers worldwide on July 28th, via Prosthetic Records. Preorder links and the first single from this record will become available on Friday, June 2nd.



The ten track, 50 minute opus was recorded, mixed and mastered by bassist David Archer at Audio Empire. The intricate artwork for The Pardoner was created by German illustrator Karmazid, based on a visual concept by Vocalist Ashley Scott.



Conceptually, the album is an in-depth exploration into "The Pardoner", English poet Geoffrey Chaucer's most depraved and deceitful character from The Canterbury Tales. "The Pardoner" is a religious fraud and hypocrite who preaches against the love of greed, yet whose own love of wealth enabled him to profit off the sins of others. He claimed to work on behalf of the clergy, selling spiritual forgiveness for one's sins in the form of his pardons, which included forged "official letters" from high ranking church officials absolving one of their sins and bones and crystals blessed with healing powers. In Chaucer's story, "The Pardoner" tells a harrowing tale of three men whose materialism becomes the death of them.



Vocalist Ashley Scott comments on the lyrical content of the album: "Lyrically, the album opens with a scene setter. 'Pardoners' would often operate with a partner called a 'Soothsayer'. A 'Soothsayer' would visit a town prior to 'The Pardoner's' arrival. It was his job to stir locals up regarding their sins and the repercussions thereof. He would advise people that if they could find a 'Pardoner', they should do so and atone for their sins by buying a pardon or indulgence.



“Tracks 2 to 7 are the story 'The Pardoner' tells of the three men, avarice and Death. In many places throughout tracks 2 to 7, I actually use Middle English turn of phrase. In some places, I have used my own interpretation and translations of Chaucer's work and in other places; I introduced some of my own narrative and details. The idea was to create an obvious storytelling feel to this section, with word play and rhyme playing a major role in what I did, as I wanted to ring as true to the original as possible. Track 8 is my own conclusion of the inexorable nature of death and greed. Track 9 is an instrumental and then the record closes with Track 10, The Pardoner. A sort of self damning, confessionary monologue."



Stay tuned for more coming from Abhorrent Decimation leading up to the release of The Pardoner in July.

Tracklisting:

“Soothsayer”

“Heretic Sacrifice”

“Votive Offerings”

“Granted Indulgence”

“Black Candle Gathering”

“Conspire”

“A Glass Coffin Burial”

“The Scythe In The Dark”

“Host”

“The Pardoner”