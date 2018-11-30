ABOMINABLE PUTRIDITY Launch "Supreme Void" Lyric Video

Russian brutal death behemoths Abominable Putridity have unleashed a lyric video for their new song "Supreme Void". The track is the group's first release in nearly seven years and shows that time has done nothing to soften the band's unwavering commitment to absolute crushing heaviness.

The band commented, “After seven years of silence we are finally able to release this heavy slab of sickness. Prepare for the most powerful and ruthless musick we ever produced. Russian heavy machine is back...”

"Supreme Void" shows massive things to come from the group, who will release the follow-up to their monstrously devastating 2012 sophomore album The Anomalies Of Artificial Origin, next year on Unique Leader.

"Supreme Void" can be purchased digitally here.