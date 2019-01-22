ABORTED Announces Hell Over North America Tour With CRYPTOPSY, BENIGHTED, HIDEOUS DIVINITY

After the very successful Hell Over Europe tour last year, Aborted is now bringing the TerrorVision to North America.

Vocalist Sven De Caluwe has this to say: “Once again we return to North America, this time to spread the devastation of TerrorVision on our first official Hell Over North America headline run. We are super stoked to see many familiar faces again on the road on this ambulant blast beat party, so make sure to not miss out, the line up has most of the Hell Over Europe bands and was an absolute blast and makes an evening death metal fans shouldn't miss out on. We couldn't be more stoked to go out again with our good friends in Cryptopsy and Benighted, as well as watch Stefano die from playing twice a night as we have Hideous Divinity who are also embarking on this run. Two European bands which have never played on American soil, don't miss out, get your tickets and have a good time with all of us!”

Aborted tour dates:

March (with Cryptopsy, Benighted, Hideous Divinity)

21 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

22 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

23 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

24 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

27 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

28 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

30 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

31 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

April (with Cryptopsy, Benighted, Hideous Divinity)

1 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

2 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

3 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live!

4 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

8 - Atlanta, GA - 529*

9 - Margate, FL - O’Malley's*

10 - Orlando, FL - The Haven*

13 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery*

14 - Providence, RI - Alchemy*

15 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory*

16 - Quebec City, QC - Salle Multi*

17 - Montreal, QC - L’Astral*

18 - Rouyn-Noranda, QC - Scène Évolu-Son*

19 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace*

20 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel*

* - no Benighted

Aborted lineup:

Sven De Caluwe – Vocals

Mendel Bij De Leij – Guitar

Ian Jekelis - Guitar

Ken Bedene - Drums

Stefano Franceschini - Bass