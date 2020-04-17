ABORTED Debut Visualizer For "Serpent Of Depravity"; La Grande Mascarade EP Out Now

Aborted have released their brand-new three-track EP, La Grande Mascarade, and now reveal another song from the release.

Vocalist Svencho states: ““Alright cool cats and kittens! The release of La Grande Mascarade is upon us! To celebrate this unholy event we figured we would launch a streaming video of ‘Serpent Of Depravity’ for you all. Probably one of the most technical tracks we have ever written and quite the rollercoaster making one wonder all but ‘where is Carol Baskin’s husband, really?’ Well ladies and gentlemen, all we can tell you is just like tiger feces, this song reeks of brutality! If you haven’t gotten a copy of our new EP and want to support you favourite idiots, do so on the link below. Stream the hell out of it and let’s party (remotely)! Huzzaaaaah!”

La Grande Mascarade contains the studio recordings "Gloom And The Art Of Tribulation", "Serpent Of Depravity", and "Funereal Malediction". Featuring nasty art courtesy of Mitchell Nolte and produced by Kristian ‘Kohle’ Kohlmannslehner, La Grande Mascarade is available as limited edition CD (international), jewelcase (North America) and digitally.

Exclusive bundles are available here. More ordering options available here.

"Gloom And The Art Of Tribulation" lyric video:

Aborted lineup:

Svencho - Vocals

Stefano Franceschini - Bass

Ken Bedene - Drums

Ian Jekelis - Guitars

Harrison Patuto - Guitars