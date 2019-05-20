ABORTED, ENTOMBED A.D., BAEST Team Up For Hell Over Europe III Tour

Century Media Records artists Aborted (pictured above), Entombed A.D. and Baest are teaming up for Hell Over Europe III Tour in October/November 2019.

Aborted are touring in support of their much-lauded latest album TerrorVision (2018) whereas Entombed A.D. will be releasing a new record entitled Bowels Of Earth on August 30th, and Baest follow up with their second offering Venenum on September 13th.

Aborted comment:

“We are extremely honoured and stoked to announce this year’s Hell over Europe! This time we get to co-headline with one of the genre defining masters Entombed A.D., a band we all grew up listening to and shaped a great deal of our musical career, no more words needed to explain how big of a deal this is to us. And if that wasn’t enough, the mighty Baest from Denmark will open the hostilities, one of our favorite newcomers of the last years (even if one of their members really just stole Sven’s name and added a ‘d’ to it for god knows what reason) will leave your neck twisted and turned. Come on out to Hell over Europe, the death metal party of the year!!! Oh, we might also have a couple of sweet new surprises for you guys :)” Sven / Aborted

Entombed A.D. states:

“With a new album in the bag, which is coming out August 30th, we are going on a European tour with our friends in Aborted and Baest! See you on the road headbangers!”

Baest add:

“Touring with the greats that developed the genre you say? Nah, fat chance! They’re legends. Touring with boundary shattering grind-gods that redefined live shows in the extreme niche? How would that be possible, dear, we are but some Danish newcomers…BOOM, proud to be a part of this bone crushing line-up!” Svend / Baest

The Hell Over Europe III tour kicks off October 18th in London and wraps up November 17th in Hamburg.