ABORTED Frontman Talks American Politics And Social Media - "Maybe People Will Realize What A Fucking Cancer Social Media Is"

Aborted frontman Sven de Caluwé recently spoke to Zoran Theodorovic of Capital Chaos TV on all things Aborted, and the state of the world.

On whether the world still looks to America for leadership

Sven: "I can only judge by what I see and the information that I get, but I don't like to get into politics. Let's just say some of the decisions that were made and or lack thereof. I think it's definitely influencing people's views, if they're looking at America as a world leader. Obviously you're in a very powerful country and I love the U.S.; there's a lot of great stuff about there. We have three American band members, we toured there all the time and we obviously have a very positive experience with a lot of Americans regardless of (whether) they're Republicans or Democrats or whatever. I don't give a shit personally, everybody's entitled to believe in and vote for what they want to. I just hope that people do some research and actually vote with their brain, and actually think about it. To foreigners it comes across as a bit being a bit more of a media circus than actually politics, and it's a shame."

On the toxicity of Facebook and social media

Sven: "I honestly don't go on them too much. I was on Facebook a little bit, and not too much the last weeks, and all I get is Trump this, Trump that, Trump, Trump and I'm not even from the States so I don't give a fuck. Honestly, it's interesting to see all the weird stuff come out and all the conspiracy theories, and the 5G is responsible for Covid-19... I don't know where you get that shit. Everybody's entitled to believe what they want, but I don't understand. It's a weird time and you feel a lot of people have too much time. I don't know what to call it; it's weird to see. I just hope the virus goes away and everybody can go to a normal way of livinng. Maybe they will also realize what a fucking cancer social media is."

Aborted have released their brand-new three-track EP, La Grande Mascarade, and now reveal another song from the release.

Vocalist Svencho states: “Alright cool cats and kittens! The release of La Grande Mascarade is upon us! To celebrate this unholy event we figured we would launch a streaming video of ‘Serpent Of Depravity’ for you all. Probably one of the most technical tracks we have ever written and quite the rollercoaster making one wonder all but ‘where is Carol Baskin’s husband, really?’ Well ladies and gentlemen, all we can tell you is just like tiger feces, this song reeks of brutality! If you haven’t gotten a copy of our new EP and want to support you favourite idiots, do so on the link below. Stream the hell out of it and let’s party (remotely)! Huzzaaaaah!”

La Grande Mascarade contains the studio recordings "Gloom And The Art Of Tribulation", "Serpent Of Depravity", and "Funereal Malediction". Featuring nasty art courtesy of Mitchell Nolte and produced by Kristian ‘Kohle’ Kohlmannslehner, La Grande Mascarade is available as limited edition CD (international), jewelcase (North America) and digitally.

