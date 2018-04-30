ABORTED Premier "Fallacious Crescendo" Music Video; TerrorVision Album Due In September
April 30, 2018, 43 minutes ago
Brutal death metal rulers Aborted have released a new video clip for the song “Fallacious Crescendo”, taken from their Bathos EP (2017). The video was shot at Aborted’s impressive live appearance on last year’s Wacken Open Air and presents the band in flawless shape. Behold:
Aborted’s new studio album TerrorVision is about to be finished in May. The release date is set for September 22nd. We dare to say that this new work of relentless brutality is going to have no equals. If you loved Retrogore and Bathos, you will surely worship TerrorVision. More news in the upcoming weeks.
Shortly after the release of the new album Aborted will start the Hell Over Europe II headline tour, supported by Cryptopsy, Benighted and Cytotoxin.
Tour dates:
November
1 - Leeuwaarden, Netherlands - Neushoorn
2 - Mulhouse, France - Noumatrouff
3 - Sint Niklaas, Belgium - Casino
4 - St. Brieuc, France - La Citrouille
5 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
7 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailieur
8 - Biarritz, France - Atabal
9 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol
10 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda
11 - Lyon, France - CCO
12 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony
13 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
14 - Fribourg, Switzerland - Fri-Son
15 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
16 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk
17 - Uherske, Switzerland - Hradiste Mir
18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum
19 - Poznan, Poland - Klub Y Bazyla
20 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia
21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumphuset
22 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore
23 - Essen, Germany - Turock
24 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central
25 - Eindhoven, Netherlands Dynamo
Aborted lineup:
Sven De Caluwe: Gurgloroth
Mendel Bij De Leij: Flesh Upon The Razor Wire
Stefano Francescini: Nocturnal Pulse
Ken Bedene: Hymen Blaster
Ian Jelekis: Immaculate Resection