ABORTED Premier "Fallacious Crescendo" Music Video; TerrorVision Album Due In September

Brutal death metal rulers Aborted have released a new video clip for the song “Fallacious Crescendo”, taken from their Bathos EP (2017). The video was shot at Aborted’s impressive live appearance on last year’s Wacken Open Air and presents the band in flawless shape. Behold:

Aborted’s new studio album TerrorVision is about to be finished in May. The release date is set for September 22nd. We dare to say that this new work of relentless brutality is going to have no equals. If you loved Retrogore and Bathos, you will surely worship TerrorVision. More news in the upcoming weeks.

Shortly after the release of the new album Aborted will start the Hell Over Europe II headline tour, supported by Cryptopsy, Benighted and Cytotoxin.

Tour dates:

November

1 - Leeuwaarden, Netherlands - Neushoorn

2 - Mulhouse, France - Noumatrouff

3 - Sint Niklaas, Belgium - Casino

4 - St. Brieuc, France - La Citrouille

5 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

7 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailieur

8 - Biarritz, France - Atabal

9 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

10 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda

11 - Lyon, France - CCO

12 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony

13 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

14 - Fribourg, Switzerland - Fri-Son

15 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

16 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk

17 - Uherske, Switzerland - Hradiste Mir

18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

19 - Poznan, Poland - Klub Y Bazyla

20 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumphuset

22 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore

23 - Essen, Germany - Turock

24 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central

25 - Eindhoven, Netherlands Dynamo

Aborted lineup:

Sven De Caluwe: Gurgloroth

Mendel Bij De Leij: Flesh Upon The Razor Wire

Stefano Francescini: Nocturnal Pulse

Ken Bedene: Hymen Blaster

Ian Jelekis: Immaculate Resection