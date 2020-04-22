ABORTED Release "Gloom And The Art Of Tribulation" Bass Playthrough Video

Aborted recently released their new three-track EP, La Grande Mascarade, and have now revealed a bass playthrough video for the song, "Gloom And The Art Of Tribulation". Watch below:

La Grande Mascarade contains the studio recordings "Gloom And The Art Of Tribulation", "Serpent Of Depravity", and "Funereal Malediction". Featuring nasty art courtesy of Mitchell Nolte and produced by Kristian ‘Kohle’ Kohlmannslehner, La Grande Mascarade is available as limited edition CD (international), jewelcase (North America) and digitally.

Exclusive bundles are available here. More ordering options available here.

"Serpent Of Depravity" visualizer:

"Gloom And The Art Of Tribulation" lyric video:

Aborted lineup:

Svencho - Vocals

Stefano Franceschini - Bass

Ken Bedene - Drums

Ian Jekelis - Guitars

Harrison Patuto - Guitars