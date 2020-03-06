ABORTED Release "Gloom And The Art Of Tribulation" Single And Lyric Video
On April 17, Aborted will release the brand-new three-track EP, La Grande Mascarade, and now reveal a first song from this release.
Vocalist Svencho states: “Alright, alright alright. It's time for whoop ass! Here it is you lovely death mongers and gore maniacs, the brand spanking new single ‘Gloom And The Art Of Tribulation’. Enjoy this little poem about flowers, leaky buttholes and the emancipation of my ingrowing toe nails! As Joe Rogan said once: listen to Aborted, DO IT NAAAWWW! Lyric video by the people from Aimed & framed and the noise has been orchestrated to sound sick by Kohle! We hope you guys enjoy it! Don't forget to snag the VERY LAST copies of our pre-order bundle while you can! YARRR”
Check out the lyric video for "Gloom And The Art Of Tribulation" below:
La Grande Mascarade will include the studio recordings "Gloom And The Art Of Tribulation", "Serpent Of Depravity", and "Funereal Malediction". Featuring nasty art courtesy of Mitchell Nolte and produced by Kristian ‘Kohle’ Kohlmannslehner, La Grande Mascarade will be available as limited edition CD (international), jewelcase (North America) and digitally.
Exclusive pre-order bundles are available here. More ordering options available here.
Aborted recently added a string of headline dates to their US run.
April (with The Kennedy Veil, Purification By Fire)
14 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
15 - Reno, NV - Blue Bird
16 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
May (with Tombs)
5 - Jacksonville, FL - Archetype
12 - Fort Worth, TX - Tomcats West (+ Wvrm)
May (with Wolf King, Purification By Fire)
17 - Petaluma, CA - The Phoenix Theater
Aborted on tour with Napalm Death:
April
17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
18 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater
19 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
21 - Milwaukee, MN - Cabooze
23 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews
24 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
25 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
26 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
28 - Quebec City, QC - La Source
29 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theater
30 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
May
1 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Show
3 - Washington, D.C. - Black Cat
4 - Durham, NC - Motorco
6 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
7 - Miami, FL - Churchill's
8 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
9 - Atlanta, GA - 529
10 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jacks
11 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
13 - Albuquerque, NM - LaunchPad
14 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
15 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
Aborted lineup:
Svencho - Vocals
Stefano Franceschini - Bass
Ken Bedene - Drums
Ian Jekelis - Guitars
Harrison Patuto - Guitars