ABORTED Release "Gloom And The Art Of Tribulation" Single And Lyric Video

On April 17, Aborted will release the brand-new three-track EP, La Grande Mascarade, and now reveal a first song from this release.

Vocalist Svencho states: “Alright, alright alright. It's time for whoop ass! Here it is you lovely death mongers and gore maniacs, the brand spanking new single ‘Gloom And The Art Of Tribulation’. Enjoy this little poem about flowers, leaky buttholes and the emancipation of my ingrowing toe nails! As Joe Rogan said once: listen to Aborted, DO IT NAAAWWW! Lyric video by the people from Aimed & framed and the noise has been orchestrated to sound sick by Kohle! We hope you guys enjoy it! Don't forget to snag the VERY LAST copies of our pre-order bundle while you can! YARRR”

Check out the lyric video for "Gloom And The Art Of Tribulation" below:

La Grande Mascarade will include the studio recordings "Gloom And The Art Of Tribulation", "Serpent Of Depravity", and "Funereal Malediction". Featuring nasty art courtesy of Mitchell Nolte and produced by Kristian ‘Kohle’ Kohlmannslehner, La Grande Mascarade will be available as limited edition CD (international), jewelcase (North America) and digitally.

Exclusive pre-order bundles are available here. More ordering options available here.

Aborted recently added a string of headline dates to their US run.

April (with The Kennedy Veil, Purification By Fire)

14 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

15 - Reno, NV - Blue Bird

16 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

May (with Tombs)

5 - Jacksonville, FL - Archetype

12 - Fort Worth, TX - Tomcats West (+ Wvrm)

May (with Wolf King, Purification By Fire)

17 - Petaluma, CA - The Phoenix Theater

Aborted on tour with Napalm Death:

April

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

18 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater

19 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

21 - Milwaukee, MN - Cabooze

23 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

24 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

25 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

26 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

28 - Quebec City, QC - La Source

29 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theater

30 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

May

1 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Show

3 - Washington, D.C. - Black Cat

4 - Durham, NC - Motorco

6 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

7 - Miami, FL - Churchill's

8 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

9 - Atlanta, GA - 529

10 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jacks

11 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

13 - Albuquerque, NM - LaunchPad

14 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

15 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

Aborted lineup:

Svencho - Vocals

Stefano Franceschini - Bass

Ken Bedene - Drums

Ian Jekelis - Guitars

Harrison Patuto - Guitars