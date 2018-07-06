ABORTED Release Music Video For New Track "Squalor Opera"

Aborted’s new album TerrorVision will be released on September 21st. Today the band reveals the official video for the first new album track, “Squalor Opera”. Check it out below.

TerrorVision will be offered in the following formats:

- Standard CD Jewelcase

- Gatefold LP+CD

- Ltd. Box set (with Digipak CD, bonus CD with the tracks of the “Bathos” EP, black belt with metal belt buckle, sticker set and button set)

- Digital

The official pre-sale starts on July 13th.

Album artwork by Par Olofsson (Exodus, Immolation, Immortal).

TerrorVision tracklisting:

"Lasciate Ogne Speranza"

"TerrorVision"

"Farewell To The Flesh"

"Vespertine Decay"

"Squalor Opera"

"Visceral Despondency"

"Deep Red"

"Exquisite Covinous Drama"

"Altro Inferno"

"A Whore D’oeuvre Macabre"

"The Final Absolution"

"Squalor Opera" video:

Aborted lineup:

Sven De Caluwe: Gurgloroth

Mendel Bij De Leij: Flesh Upon The Razor Wire

Stefano Francescini: Nocturnal Pulse

Ken Bedene: Hymen Blaster

Ian Jelekis: Immaculate Resection