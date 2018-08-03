ABORTED Release Official "TerrorVision" Lyric Video

Aborted’s new album TerrorVision will be released on September 21st. Today the band released a lyric video for the album's title track. Check it out below.

Sven (vocals) states: “This song is the title track of the record first off and has Seth Siro Anton from Septic Flesh as guest vocalist. Basically we chose it as a single because it has the dark, dirty vicious atmosphere the album has, it's fast but also has hooks and a heavy part. Lyrically, it captures the whole concept of the album, which is let's say looking at the media these days as if it were an ancient 'evil' entity in an 80's horror film that is manipulating the world as puppets.

The album and song talk about a lot of things that have been happening in the last couple of years where the public opinion is clearly being molded and manipulated, there have been studies in communication showing that 55% of communication is non-verbal impact, 38% is verbal communication and the actual message is only important for about 7% of it. I know retarded figures that don't mean much by themselves if not telling us that people don't give a fuck about what you're selling, as long as you package it right and the media/politicians know this all too well. The rise of ISIS has a lot to thank to the media as well, bigotry, racism all tools used by media to remove the eye on the actual problems for the human race as a whole and our planet.

It’s not so death metal in itself, but it’s all packaged in our depraved little aborted sauce of dark humor and gross thesaurus bullshit language while containing a pretty strong message! Enjoy!”

TerrorVision will be offered in the following formats:

- Standard CD Jewelcase

- Gatefold LP+CD

- Ltd. Box set (with Digipak CD, bonus CD with the tracks of the “Bathos” EP, black belt with metal belt buckle, sticker set and button set)

- Digital

The official pre-sale starts on July 13th.

Album artwork by Par Olofsson (Exodus, Immolation, Immortal).

TerrorVision tracklisting:

"Lasciate Ogne Speranza"

"TerrorVision"

"Farewell To The Flesh"

"Vespertine Decay"

"Squalor Opera"

"Visceral Despondency"

"Deep Red"

"Exquisite Covinous Drama"

"Altro Inferno"

"A Whore D’oeuvre Macabre"

"The Final Absolution"

"Squalor Opera" video:

Aborted lineup:

Sven De Caluwe: Gurgloroth

Mendel Bij De Leij: Flesh Upon The Razor Wire

Stefano Francescini: Nocturnal Pulse

Ken Bedene: Hymen Blaster

Ian Jelekis: Immaculate Resection