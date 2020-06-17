ABORTED - "Serpent Of Depravity" Guitar Playthrough Video Streaming

In this new video from Guitar World, Ian Jekelis and Harrison Patuto play through Aborted's song, "Serpent Of Depravity", from the La Grande Mascarade EP, out now.

La Grande Mascarade contains the studio recordings "Gloom And The Art Of Tribulation", "Serpent Of Depravity", and "Funereal Malediction". Featuring nasty art courtesy of Mitchell Nolte and produced by Kristian ‘Kohle’ Kohlmannslehner, La Grande Mascarade is available as limited edition CD (international), jewelcase (North America) and digitally.

Exclusive bundles are available here. More ordering options available here.

"Serpent Of Depravity" visualizer:

"Gloom And The Art Of Tribulation" lyric video:

"Gloom And The Art Of Tribulation" bass playthrough:

Aborted lineup:

Svencho - Vocals

Stefano Franceschini - Bass

Ken Bedene - Drums

Ian Jekelis - Guitars

Harrison Patuto - Guitars