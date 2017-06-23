ABORTED Streaming New Track “Fallacious Crescendo”

Belgium-based death metal sickos, Aborted, will release their 7” Bathos EP on July 7th. Today you can check out “Fallacious Crescendo”, the B-side track, via the static video below. You can also listen to “Fallacious Crescendo” at Spotify.

Bathos is a fine example of what Aborted have managed to achieve by hard work, staying focussed, excellent musicianship and the unwavering belief in what they are doing by offering two prime tracks of relentlessly raging, barbaric and horror-laden insane brutal death metal.

The 7” version of Bathos can be pre-ordered directly at CM Distro as of today. Pre-order your copy here.

Available in the following vinyl colours:

Black vinyl: limited to 700 copies

Transparent-red vinyl: limited to 100 copies, exclusively available at CM Distro

Clear vinyl: limited to 200 copies

Bathos EP tracklisting:

Side A

“Bathos”

Side B

“Fallacious Crescendo”

“Fallacious Crescendo”:

Aborted lineup:

Sven De Caluwe: Gurgloroth

Mendel Bij De Leij: Flesh Upon The Razor Wire

Stefano Francescini: Nocturnal Pulse

Ken Bedene: Hymen Blaster

Ian Jelekis: Immaculate Resection