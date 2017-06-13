ABORTED To Release Bathos 2-Track EP In July

Belgium-based death metal sickos, Aborted, have recorded two new tracks, which will be released under the title Bathos as a limited 7” vinyl EP and digitally.

The 7” version will be released on July 7th. If you want to check out the two tracks first, then visit the streaming/download platform of your choice on June 30th, because both tracks will be online by then.

Bathos is a fine example of what Aborted have managed to achieve by hard work, staying focussed, excellent musicianship and the unwavering belief in what they are doing by offering two prime tracks of relentlessly raging, barbaric and horror-laden insane brutal death metal.

The 7” version of Bathos can be pre-ordered directly at CM Distro as of today. Pre-order your copy here.

Available in the following vinyl colours:

Black vinyl: limited to 700 copies

Transparent-red vinyl: limited to 100 copies, exclusively available at CM Distro

Clear vinyl: limited to 200 copies

Bathos EP tracklisting:

Side A

“Bathos”

Side B

“Fallacious Crescendo”

Aborted lineup:

Sven De Caluwe: Gurgloroth

Mendel Bij De Leij: Flesh Upon The Razor Wire

Stefano Francescini: Nocturnal Pulse

Ken Bedene: Hymen Blaster

Ian Jelekis: Immaculate Resection