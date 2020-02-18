ABORTED To Release La Grande Mascarade EP In April; New US Headline Dates Confirmed

Right on time with their North American tour as special guests of grind legends Napalm Death, Belgian death metallers Aborted announce a brutal treat for those seeking out a new batch of sickening tunes.

On April 17, Aborted will release the brand-new three-track EP, La Grande Mascarade, containing the studio recordings "Gloom And The Art Of Tribulation", "Serpent Of Depravity", and "Funereal Malediction".

The band comments: "Not only are we coming with this ultimate badass tour with Napalm Death, but as 2020 marks 25 years of us making noise, we figured we should take advantage of that fact and serve you guys up some tasty treats in the form of the EP La Grande Mascarade! If you want to hear us go beyond the limits of what we have done so far, stay tuned for the first single soon! Our US pre-order featuring the import digipak is already up at Indiemerch and limited to only 200 units! For the Europeans out there; Impericon will have the same pre-order in a few days!"

Completed with shocking art courtesy of Mitchell Nolte and produced by Kristian ‘Kohle’ Kohlmannslehner, La Grande Mascarade will be available as limited edition CD (international), jewelcase (North America) and digitally.

Furthermore, Aborted have added a string of headline dates to their US run.

April (with The Kennedy Veil, Purification By Fire)

14 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

15 - Reno, NV - Blue Bird

16 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

May (with Tombs)

5 - Jacksonville, FL - Archetype

12 - Fort Worth, TX - Tomcats West (+ Warm)

May (with Wolf King, Purification By Fire)

17 - Petaluma, CA - The Phoenix Theater

Aborted on tour with Napalm Death:

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

18 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater

19 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

21 - Milwaukee, MN - Cabooze

23 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

24 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

25 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

26 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

28 - Quebec City, QC - La Source

29 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theater

30 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

May

1 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Show

3 - Washington, D.C. - Black Cat

4 - Durham, NC - Motorco

6 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

7 - Miami, FL - Churchill's

8 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

9 - Atlanta, GA - 529

10 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jacks

11 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

13 - Albuquerque, NM - LaunchPad

14 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

15 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

Aborted lineup:

Svencho - Vocals

Stefano Franceschini - Bass

Ken Bedene - Drums

Ian Jekelis - Guitars

Harrison Patuto - Guitars