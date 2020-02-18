ABORTED To Release La Grande Mascarade EP In April; New US Headline Dates Confirmed
February 18, 2020, an hour ago
Right on time with their North American tour as special guests of grind legends Napalm Death, Belgian death metallers Aborted announce a brutal treat for those seeking out a new batch of sickening tunes.
On April 17, Aborted will release the brand-new three-track EP, La Grande Mascarade, containing the studio recordings "Gloom And The Art Of Tribulation", "Serpent Of Depravity", and "Funereal Malediction".
The band comments: "Not only are we coming with this ultimate badass tour with Napalm Death, but as 2020 marks 25 years of us making noise, we figured we should take advantage of that fact and serve you guys up some tasty treats in the form of the EP La Grande Mascarade! If you want to hear us go beyond the limits of what we have done so far, stay tuned for the first single soon! Our US pre-order featuring the import digipak is already up at Indiemerch and limited to only 200 units! For the Europeans out there; Impericon will have the same pre-order in a few days!"
Completed with shocking art courtesy of Mitchell Nolte and produced by Kristian ‘Kohle’ Kohlmannslehner, La Grande Mascarade will be available as limited edition CD (international), jewelcase (North America) and digitally.
Furthermore, Aborted have added a string of headline dates to their US run.
April (with The Kennedy Veil, Purification By Fire)
14 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
15 - Reno, NV - Blue Bird
16 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
May (with Tombs)
5 - Jacksonville, FL - Archetype
12 - Fort Worth, TX - Tomcats West (+ Warm)
May (with Wolf King, Purification By Fire)
17 - Petaluma, CA - The Phoenix Theater
Aborted on tour with Napalm Death:
17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
18 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater
19 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
21 - Milwaukee, MN - Cabooze
23 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews
24 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
25 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
26 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
28 - Quebec City, QC - La Source
29 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theater
30 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
May
1 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Show
3 - Washington, D.C. - Black Cat
4 - Durham, NC - Motorco
6 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
7 - Miami, FL - Churchill's
8 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
9 - Atlanta, GA - 529
10 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jacks
11 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
13 - Albuquerque, NM - LaunchPad
14 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
15 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
Aborted lineup:
Svencho - Vocals
Stefano Franceschini - Bass
Ken Bedene - Drums
Ian Jekelis - Guitars
Harrison Patuto - Guitars