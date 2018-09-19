ABORTED - Unboxing Video For TerrorVision Limited Edition Box Set Posted

Aborted’s new album TerrorVision will be released this Friday, September 21st. An unboxing video for the limited edition box set can be found below.

TerrorVision will be offered in the following formats:

- Standard CD Jewelcase

- Gatefold LP+CD

- Ltd. Box set (with Digipak CD, bonus CD with the tracks of the “Bathos” EP, black belt with metal belt buckle, sticker set and button set)

- Digital

The LP is available in the following vinyl colours:

- Black: unlimited

- Pink: 200 copies, exclusively sold in Belgium

- Lilac: 100 copies, exclusively available at CM Distro Europe

- Transparent-blue: 200 copies, available at various online stores

- Transparent-green: 200 copies, exclusively available at EMP

- Yellow: 200 copies, exclusively available at Season Of Mist

- Transparent-magenta: 100 copies, exclusively available at Aborted's webstore

- Glow-in-the-Dark: 700 copies

Get the album in the format of your choice here.

Limited edition box set unboxing:

Album artwork by Par Olofsson (Exodus, Immolation, Immortal).

TerrorVision tracklisting:

"Lasciate Ogne Speranza"

"TerrorVision"

"Farewell To The Flesh"

"Vespertine Decay"

"Squalor Opera"

"Visceral Despondency"

"Deep Red"

"Exquisite Covinous Drama"

"Altro Inferno"

"A Whore D’oeuvre Macabre"

"The Final Absolution"

"Vespertine Decay" video:

"TerrorVision" lyric video:

"Squalor Opera" video:

Aborted lineup:

Sven De Caluwe: Gurgloroth

Mendel Bij De Leij: Flesh Upon The Razor Wire

Stefano Francescini: Nocturnal Pulse

Ken Bedene: Hymen Blaster

Ian Jelekis: Immaculate Resection