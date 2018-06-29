ABORTED Unveil TerrorVision Album Artwork, Tracklisting

Aborted’s new album TerrorVision will be released on September 21st. Today the band reveals the sick artwork that was done by Par Olofsson (Exodus, Immolation, Immortal) that is outlining the album approach flawlessly. TerrorVision offers eleven tracks of absolutely outstanding brutal death metal.

With The Necrotic Manifesto and Aborted’s last album Retrogore already showcasing what the band is capable of, TerrorVision lifts death metal to a higher level of intensity, atmosphere and brutality. Produced by Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner at Kohlekeller Studios, TerrorVision is not just a new chunk of high-class brutal death metal, it’s a piece of art pushing the boundaries of the entire genre by combining over-the-top musicianship with skilled songwriting, a clear yet organic production and inexorable brutality that has no equals.

TerrorVision will be offered in the following formats:

- Standard CD Jewelcase

- Gatefold LP+CD

- Ltd. Box set (with Digipak CD, bonus CD with the tracks of the “Bathos” EP, black belt with metal belt buckle, sticker set and button set)

- Digital

Brace yourself for the start of the pre-sale and the launch of the first video/track from TerrorVision, on Friday, July 6th.

TerrorVision tracklisting:

"Lasciate Ogne Speranza"

"TerrorVision"

"Farewell To The Flesh"

"Vespertine Decay"

"Squalor Opera"

"Visceral Despondency"

"Deep Red"

"Exquisite Covinous Drama"

"Altro Inferno"

"A Whore D’oeuvre Macabre"

"The Final Absolution"

Aborted lineup:

Sven De Caluwe: Gurgloroth

Mendel Bij De Leij: Flesh Upon The Razor Wire

Stefano Francescini: Nocturnal Pulse

Ken Bedene: Hymen Blaster

Ian Jelekis: Immaculate Resection