ABORYM Streaming New Song “Slipping Through The Cracks”; Shifting.negative Cover Art Video Documentary Posted

Italy’s Aborym are streaming the new song, “Slipping Through The Cracks”, featured on their upcoming album, Shifting.negative. The band's seventh studio album is set to be released on January 25th via Agonia Records.

Alongside the new track, the band have revealed a video documentary on making the new album's cover artwork by Davide Cragne. The song and the documentary are available below.

The follow up to 2013 Dirty was recorded with an all new line-up consisting of founder Fabban, multi-instrumentalist Dan V, bassist and guitarist RG Narchost, guitarist Davide Tiso (ex-Ephel Duath, Gospel Of The Witches), keyboardist Stefano Angiulli and several guest musicians (including Sin Quirin of Ministry fame).

Shifting.negative was mixed and mastered by Grammy-award winning Marc Urselli at Eastside Sound Studios (Lou Reed, John Zorn, Mike Patton) in New York, who commented on the album: "I've known Fabban and Aborym for over 20 years so it's nice that we finally get to work together on an Aborym record and this is the most forward thinking of all the Aborym records for sure! It's definitely a break from the past and a step forward into the future of a band that has never stood still and never wanted to sound like everything else that's out there. They continue to evolve with every record! This is a great sounding album that blends all of their metal and industrial influences and represents a new milestone in the history of such a well respected and established group. I'm excited to be a part of it".

Guido Elmi (Vasco Rossi's legendary producer and manager) is responsible for the album's post-production. Fabban commented: "We are working with a real professional, a true legend, probably our biggest fan and a great friend. Please join us in welcoming mr. Guido Elmi. No need to say Guido is Vasco Rossi’s producer & manager over the past 30 years and he has worked as producer with dozens of artists including Stadio, Skiantos, Gaznevada, Steve Rogers Band, Clara & Black Cars and many others. Today he's also a singer and songwriter".

Shifting.negative was engineered by Emiliano Natali (Fear No One Studios), Teo Pizzolante (Braingasm Lab) and Luciano Lamanna (Subsound Studios). Its cover artwork was made by French artist David Cragne (Asymetric Entity).

The list of guest musicians involved in the creation of the album includes: guitarist Sin Quirin (Ministry), Ricktor (The Electric Hellfire Club), Pier Marzano (Koza Noztra), drummer Andrea Mazzucca, vocalists Victor Love (Dope Stars Inc., Victor Love), Cain Cressall (The Amenta) and Nicola Favaretto N-ikonoclast. Further there's Greg Watkins (Static of Masses, Order Sixty Six) and Luciano Lamanna on modular synths, Kelly Bogues (Zogthorgven) delivering additional ambient noise, Joel Gilardini (The Land Of The Snow, Mulo Muto, Black Machineries) on additional treated guitars, electronics & (D)ronin, Ben Hall (Silent Eretic) on power-electronics and Tor Helge Skei (Manes) on ambient-electronics. There's also Tokyo based artist Youko Heidy responsible for experimental noise and FX and Leja Siv Harju who wrote the lyrics to "Going New Places".

Tracklisting:

“Unpleasantness”

“Precarious”

“Decadence In A Nutshell”

“10050 Cielo Drive”

“Slipping Throught The Cracks”

“You Can’t Handle The Truth”

“For A Better Past”

“Tragedies For Sales”

“Going New Places”

“Big H”

Artwork documentary:

“Slipping Through The Cracks”:

Album teaser:

"Precarious" video:

Available formats:

- Limited Box CD (includes jewelcase CD with two bonus tracks, rounded embroidered patch and wine coaster).

- Limited to 500 numbered copies black vinyl.

- Limited to 100 handnumbered copies brown vinyl.

- T-shirt.

- Digital.

Pre-orders: physical / digital.