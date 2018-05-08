ABSCESS Featuring AUTOPSY Members - Horrorhammer Album To Be Reissued On Vinyl

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions are set to release the classic Abscess album Horrorhammer for the first time ever on vinyl June 29th. This deluxe edition is strictly limited to 150 copies pressed on beautiful heavyweight Ice Blue vinyl and includes an exclusive eyeball ring, eyeball necklace and double-sided postcard featuring brand new commentary on the album from Chris Reifert.

Originally released in 2007 on Darkthrone's imprint label Tyrant Syndicate (distributed by Peaceville Records), Horrorhammer features a more stripped down approach for Abscess showcasing a heavy punk flavor to compliment the pyschedelic death/doom chaos. This underrated masterpiece features 12 tracks of filthy madness that is a must have for any Abscess and Autopsy fanatic. Horrorhammer was recorded by long time cohort Adam Munoz at Prairie Sun Studios, where Possessed recorded the classic Seven Churches album and features killer artwork from Dennis Dread. Preorders are available at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Drink The Filth”

“New Diseases”

“Poison Messiah”

“Another Private Hell”

“Exterminate”

“When Witches Burn”

“Four Grey Walls”

“Beneath A Blood Red Sun”

“Horrorhammer”

“Hellhole”

“March Of The Plague”

“The Eternal Pyre”

“Poison Messiah”: