ABSENCE OF DESPAIR To Release Desolate Album Tomorrow; "The Skin We Live In" Track Streaming

Absence Of Despair's new album, Desolate, will officially see release tomorrow, September 13. The album track, "The Skin We Live In", featuring a guest appearance by Emmure's Frankie Palmeri, is available for streaming below.

Says vocalist Joe Reynolds, "'The Skin We Live In' is one of my favorite songs we've written because of how much angst, anger and aggression that's portrayed in it. To look at yourself and see someone else's face is a trip that people don't tend to enjoy, and this song explains just that. I hate being told what I am and I hate being told what I'm supposed to do."

As huge fans of Emmure, the chance to have Frankie Palmeri make a guest appearance on the track was an incredible opportunity. "When we were figuring out what verse to have him do, I just kept adding and adding because I knew he was gonna kill it," Reynolds says. "Then there were a whole bunch of parts that I kept thinking our screams would be sick layered together, I think overall everything came out amazing. Frankie really captured the emotion of the song and took off with it. We were all blown away when we heard the final product."

Desolate features 12 brand new, heavy-hitting anthems that showcase this hard-working, up-and-coming band's undeniable raw talent. Ripping, intense metal grooves blended with addictive hooks poise Absence Of Despair's Desolate as an undeniable metalcore favorite of 2019.

Desolate immediately bursts into a brutal assault of fast-paced grooves on the album's opener, "ESC", and continues to traverse a melodic-yet-darkened metalcore landscape on tracks like "Bite My Tongue" and "Godkiller". Anthemic tracks such as "Fearless" and "This Reckoning" solidify the band's keen ability to write unforgettable hooks without sacrificing sinister riffage, while "Lost & Hopeless" provides an example of Absence Of Despair's more extreme side. Beyond these tracks, there's even more to love on Desolate.

Desolate was recorded, mixed and mastered by Josh Schroeder (For The Fallen Dreams, King 810, The Color Morale) at Random Awesome Studios in Midland, Michigan.

Desolate tracklisting:

"ESC"

"Bite My Tongue"

"Wild"

"Godkiller"

"Fearless"

"Lost & Hopeless"

"This Reckoning"

"Die Primitive"

"Shadowbreaker"

"I Am Catastrophe"

"The Skin We Live In"

"Pathwalker"

"The Skin We Live In":

Lineup:

Joe Reynolds: Vocals

Tyler Caruso: Guitar/Vocals

Dillon DeSimone: Guitar/Vocals

Rob Bryant: Bass

Mike Perrotta: Drums

(Photo - Eric Hooker, Hook U Photography)