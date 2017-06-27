ABSOLVA Featuring ICED EARTH, BLAZE BAYLEY Members To Release Defiance Album In July; “Rise Again” Lyric Video Streaming

British metallers, Absolva, will release their new double album, Defiance, on July 28th. You can pre-order the album at absolva.com. A lyric video for the new song “Rise Again” is available for streaming below.

The new songs bear all the characteristics well recognized in great Absolva tracks, including insanely catchy choruses. Chris Appleton continues to excel, now with an unmistakable lead vocal which gains increasing respect year-on-year, whilst his guitar work is expressive and passionate, as well as viciously fast at times, and testament to the heart of guitarists he's worked and toured with such as Michael Schenker (MSG, UFO), Dave Meniketti (Y&T), Doug Scarratt (Saxon).

The rhythm guitar work of Luke Appleton (permanent bassist with Iced Earth) complements his brother's lead work perfectly. Luke combines sledgehammer power with surgical accuracy which locks in sensationally with the band's rhythm section. Drummer Martin McNee is like a a rock drummer within a metal drummer's skin, so we get the soul of Bill Ward (Black Sabbath) infusing the heart of Charlie Benante (Anthrax) or Brann Dailor (Mastodon). Meanwhile, bassist Karl Schramm is increasingly referred to as 'the new Steve Harris' and although the quality of his fingerstyle playing owes much to his Iron Maiden hero's technique and sound, on this new record he stamps his own authority.

Defiance is a double album with 12 new recordings on Disc One, whilst Disc Two (bonus disc) opens with “Harsh Reality”, originally released as a single in 2016, followed by three songs and a drum solo which were recorded live at Huskvarna Festival in 2016, plus new acoustic versions of three songs from the band's back catalogue. The content of the album was inspired by fan suggestions and is a generous offering.

Luke Appleton says: “We especially wanted to offer our fans something special, a little extra content, and having asked them what they wanted, this combination of new material, plus live and acoustic versions is what many people said. We also especially wanted to dedicate the album to Wizz Wizzard who passed away late last year and was a great friend, supporter and singer in his own right, so the inclusion of the song 'Reflection' which he and I originally performed together was a very natural thing to do and for me is one of the stand-out tracks.”

Disc One was recorded in January-February 2017 at Axis Studios, Doncaster, England, mixed, mastered and produced by Matt Elliss.

On Disc Two, “Harsh Reality” was recorded at Axis Studios, Doncaster, England, mixed, mastered and produced by Matt Elliss in August 2015. The live tracks were recorded by Thimmiy Mueller at Huskvarna Rock and Art festival, Sweden on 1st October 2016 then mixed and mastered by Chris Appleton.The acoustic tracks were recorded, mixed and produced by Chris Appleton and Luke Appleton at Rocksector Records HQ, Manchester, England in February 2017.

Coverart design is by Caio Caldas at Cadiesart, whilst the original ‘alien womb’ logo design is from Mike Collins at Lungfull Design.

Tracklisting:

Disc One

“Life On The Edge”

“Defiance”

“Rise Again”

“Fistful Of Hate”

“Never Be The Same”

“Alarms”

“Connections”

“Midnight Screams”

“Life And Death”

“Eclipse”

“Who Dares Wins”

“Reflection”

Disc Two

“Harsh Reality”

“Hundred Years” (live)

“Live For The Fight” (live)

Drum Solo (live)

“Code Red” (live)

“Never A Good Day To Die” (acoustic)

“It Is What It Is” (acoustic)

“Never Back Down” (live)

“Rise Again” lyric video:

Absolva will be touring to promote Defiance. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.

(Photo - Christophe Ochal)