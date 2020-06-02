ABYSMAL DAWN Announces Gimme Radio Special + Reddit AMA

Los Angeles' death metal masters, Abysmal Dawn, will be hosting a two-hour Gimme Radio special on Friday, June 5 at 3 PM, EDT. The band has curated a playlist for the show and will be present for a live Q&A! You can sign up for free and tune in here.

In addition, the band will also be hosting a Reddit AMA in r/metal on June 9 at 2 PM, EDT. You can ask the band anything and hang with them here.

The band's new album, Phylogenesis, is available via Season Of Mist, and can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Mundane Existence"

"The Path Of The Totalitarian"

"Hedonistic"

"A Speck In The Fabric Of Eternity"

"Coerced Evolution"

"True To The Blind"

"Soul-Sick Nation"

"The Lament Configuration"

"Flattening Of Emotions" (Death cover)

"Coerced Evolution" video:

"The Path Of The Totalitarian" visualizer:

"Hedonistic" lyric video:

Lineup:

Charles Elliott: guitars, vocals

Eliseo Garcia: bass, additional vocals

James Coppolino: drums

Vito Petroni: guitars