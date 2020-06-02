ABYSMAL DAWN Announces Gimme Radio Special + Reddit AMA
June 2, 2020, an hour ago
Los Angeles' death metal masters, Abysmal Dawn, will be hosting a two-hour Gimme Radio special on Friday, June 5 at 3 PM, EDT. The band has curated a playlist for the show and will be present for a live Q&A! You can sign up for free and tune in here.
In addition, the band will also be hosting a Reddit AMA in r/metal on June 9 at 2 PM, EDT. You can ask the band anything and hang with them here.
The band's new album, Phylogenesis, is available via Season Of Mist, and can be ordered here.
Tracklisting:
"Mundane Existence"
"The Path Of The Totalitarian"
"Hedonistic"
"A Speck In The Fabric Of Eternity"
"Coerced Evolution"
"True To The Blind"
"Soul-Sick Nation"
"The Lament Configuration"
"Flattening Of Emotions" (Death cover)
"Coerced Evolution" video:
"The Path Of The Totalitarian" visualizer:
"Hedonistic" lyric video:
Lineup:
Charles Elliott: guitars, vocals
Eliseo Garcia: bass, additional vocals
James Coppolino: drums
Vito Petroni: guitars