ABYSMAL DAWN Announces Virtual Phylogenesis Listening Party

Los Angeles' death metal masters Abysmal Dawn will be hosting a worldwide virtual listening party for their new album, Phylogenesis, which will take place tomorrow, April 14, at 11:00 AM PDT // 2:00 P.M. // 20:00 CEST. All four members of the band will be present for a live Q&A during the stream. You can tune in at this location.

Abysmal Dawn comments: "Unfortunately, our listening parties in NYC and Los Angeles had to be cancelled for obvious and understandable reasons. To try and make up for it, we’ll be hosting a live stream of our new album and virtual Q&A with the band on Tuesday. So if you’re going a little stir crazy, let’s listen to some metal and have a bit of fun."

Phylogenesis will be released on April 17 via Season Of Mist, and can be pre-ordered here.

The artwork for Phylogenesis, which was created by Par Olofson, can be found below along with the tracklisting.

Tracklisting:

"Mundane Existence"

"The Path Of The Totalitarian"

"Hedonistic"

"A Speck In The Fabric Of Eternity"

"Coerced Evolution"

"True To The Blind"

"Soul-Sick Nation"

"The Lament Configuration"

"Flattening Of Emotions" (Death cover)

"The Path Of The Totalitarian" visualizer:

"Hedonistic" lyric video:

Lineup:

Charles Elliott: guitars, vocals

Eliseo Garcia: bass, additional vocals

James Coppolino: drums

Vito Petroni: guitars

(Photo - Rodrigo Fredes)