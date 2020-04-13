ABYSMAL DAWN Announces Virtual Phylogenesis Listening Party
April 13, 2020, 20 minutes ago
Los Angeles' death metal masters Abysmal Dawn will be hosting a worldwide virtual listening party for their new album, Phylogenesis, which will take place tomorrow, April 14, at 11:00 AM PDT // 2:00 P.M. // 20:00 CEST. All four members of the band will be present for a live Q&A during the stream. You can tune in at this location.
Abysmal Dawn comments: "Unfortunately, our listening parties in NYC and Los Angeles had to be cancelled for obvious and understandable reasons. To try and make up for it, we’ll be hosting a live stream of our new album and virtual Q&A with the band on Tuesday. So if you’re going a little stir crazy, let’s listen to some metal and have a bit of fun."
Phylogenesis will be released on April 17 via Season Of Mist, and can be pre-ordered here.
The artwork for Phylogenesis, which was created by Par Olofson, can be found below along with the tracklisting.
Tracklisting:
"Mundane Existence"
"The Path Of The Totalitarian"
"Hedonistic"
"A Speck In The Fabric Of Eternity"
"Coerced Evolution"
"True To The Blind"
"Soul-Sick Nation"
"The Lament Configuration"
"Flattening Of Emotions" (Death cover)
"The Path Of The Totalitarian" visualizer:
"Hedonistic" lyric video:
Lineup:
Charles Elliott: guitars, vocals
Eliseo Garcia: bass, additional vocals
James Coppolino: drums
Vito Petroni: guitars
(Photo - Rodrigo Fredes)