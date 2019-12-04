ABYSMAL DAWN Complete Work On New Album; On Tour With VADER In 2020

Death metal masters, Abysmal Dawn, will be embarking on a North American tour as direct support for Vader in February of next year. The run will kick off on February 4 in San Diego, CA and will conclude on February 28 in the band's hometown of Los Angeles. The full run of dates can be found below. For updates on ticket links and on-sale times, follow Abysmal Dawn on BandsInTown here.

In addition to the tour announcement, Abysmal Dawn has even bigger news in store for 2020. The band has just completed work on their long-awaited fifth studio album, which will be their debut to Season Of Mist. The forthcoming full-length was mixed by Charles Elliott and produced and recorded by Charles Elliot and Mike Bear at Tastemaker Audio while the drums were tracked by John Haddad at Trench Studios. The offering was mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios.

Speaking about the upcoming offering, Abysmal Dawn comments: "We're officially done with album number 5! It's been quite some time since we released any new music, and we feel we have something special on our hands. It took a lot of time, effort, and seeing through some trying times to get to this moment. We're very proud of the outcome and think fans will agree it was worth the wait. Musically we're pushing our limits more than ever, while still maintaining what people love about Abysmal Dawn. Now we take a quick breath before getting back once again to spreading our brand of misanthropic extreme metal across the globe. See you on the road in 2020!"

Tour dates:

February

4 - Brick by Brick - San Diego, CA

5 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ

6 - Rockhouse Bar & Grill - El Paso, TX

7 - Come and take it Live! - Austin, TX

8 - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill - Dallas, TX

9 - Warehouse Live Studio - Houston, TX

11 - The Haven - Orlando, FL

12 - The Drunk Horse Pub - Fayetteville, N

13 - Milkboy - Philadelphia, PA

14 - The Warsaw Brooklyn, NY

15 - Jewel Nightclub - Manchester, NH

16 - Le D’Auteuil - Quebec City, QC

17 - Foufounes Electriques - Montreal, QC

18 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON

19 - Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

20 - Reggies - Chicago, IL

21 - Studio B @ Skyway Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

22 - The Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

23 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

25 - Club Sur Seattle, WA

/26 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR

27 - Metro Opera House - Oakland, CA

28 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

(Photo - Rodrigo Fredes)