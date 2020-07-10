ABYSMAL DAWN Featured In Guitar World's "Sick Riffs" Series; Video

Guitarist Charles Elliott of Los Angeles death metal masters, Abysmal Dawn, is featured in the latest instalment of Guitar World's "Sick Riff" series. Elliott teaches fans how to play a tab from the song "Coerced Evolution", taken from the band's latest release, Phylogenesis. Watch and learn below:

Phylogenesis is available via Season Of Mist, and can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Mundane Existence"

"The Path Of The Totalitarian"

"Hedonistic"

"A Speck In The Fabric Of Eternity"

"Coerced Evolution"

"True To The Blind"

"Soul-Sick Nation"

"The Lament Configuration"

"Flattening Of Emotions" (Death cover)

"Coerced Evolution" video:

"The Path Of The Totalitarian" visualizer:

"Hedonistic" lyric video:

Lineup:

Charles Elliott: guitars, vocals

Eliseo Garcia: bass, additional vocals

James Coppolino: drums

Vito Petroni: guitars