July 10, 2020, an hour ago

ABYSMAL DAWN Featured In Guitar World's "Sick Riffs" Series; Video

Guitarist Charles Elliott of Los Angeles death metal masters, Abysmal Dawn, is featured in the latest instalment of Guitar World's "Sick Riff" series. Elliott teaches fans how to play a tab from the song "Coerced Evolution", taken from the band's latest release, Phylogenesis. Watch and learn below:

Phylogenesis is available via Season Of Mist, and can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Mundane Existence"
"The Path Of The Totalitarian"
"Hedonistic"
"A Speck In The Fabric Of Eternity"
"Coerced Evolution"
"True To The Blind"
"Soul-Sick Nation"
"The Lament Configuration"
"Flattening Of Emotions" (Death cover)

"Coerced Evolution" video:

"The Path Of The Totalitarian" visualizer:

"Hedonistic" lyric video:

Lineup:

Charles Elliott: guitars, vocals
Eliseo Garcia: bass, additional vocals
James Coppolino: drums
Vito Petroni: guitars



