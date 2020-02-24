ABYSMAL DAWN Release 360° Visualizer For New Song "The Path Of The Totalitarian"

Los Angeles-based death metal masters, Abysmal Dawn, have released "The Path Of The Totalitarian", the second single from their forthcoming fifth studio album, Phylogenesis. A 360° visualizer for the song can be found below.

In addition to the album announcement, Abysmal Dawn will be hosting an exclusive listening party along with MMA Fighter/Pro Wrestler Josh Barnett on Thursday, April 16 at 10 PM at Cha Cha Lounge in the band's hometown of Los Angeles. There will be chances to win an ESP guitar and Season Of Mist swag. Admission is free and the event is open to the public. You can RSVP here.

Phylogenesis will be released on April 17 via Season Of Mist, making it the band's debut to the label. The album can be pre-ordered here.

The artwork for Phylogenesis, which was created by Par Olofson, can be found below along with the tracklisting.

Tracklisting:

"Mundane Existence"

"The Path Of The Totalitarian"

"Hedonistic"

"A Speck In The Fabric Of Eternity"

"Coerced Evolution"

"True To The Blind"

"Soul-Sick Nation"

"The Lament Configuration"

"Flattening Of Emotions" (Death cover)

"The Path Of The Totalitarian" visualizer:

"Hedonistic" lyric video:

Lineup:

Charles Elliott: guitars, vocals

Eliseo Garcia: bass, additional vocals

James Coppolino: drums

Vito Petroni: guitars

(Photo - Rodrigo Fredes)