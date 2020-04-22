ABYSMAL DAWN Release Official 3D Video For "Coerced Evolution"

Los Angeles' death metal masters, Abysmal Dawn, have released the official, 3D video for the song "Coerced Evolution", which is taken from their new album, Phylogenesis. The sci-fi themed video can be seen below.

The band comments: "The basic idea behind the lyrics is that some time in the near future, human life on Earth will have become unsustainable. In turn, a certain portion of the population will forcibly have their consciousnesses uploaded to a grid in order to alleviate resources. The same corporations that would have destroyed the Earth, would run these grids and would continue to make a profit on what's left of humanity in some fashion. The ruling class would continue to live in the real world and make the planet sustainable once again."

Phylogenesis is available via Season Of Mist, and can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Mundane Existence"

"The Path Of The Totalitarian"

"Hedonistic"

"A Speck In The Fabric Of Eternity"

"Coerced Evolution"

"True To The Blind"

"Soul-Sick Nation"

"The Lament Configuration"

"Flattening Of Emotions" (Death cover)

"The Path Of The Totalitarian" visualizer:

"Hedonistic" lyric video:

Lineup:

Charles Elliott: guitars, vocals

Eliseo Garcia: bass, additional vocals

James Coppolino: drums

Vito Petroni: guitars