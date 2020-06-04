ABYSMAL DAWN Streaming CANDLEMASS Cover "Bewitched"

Along with an in-depth interview with Abysmal Dawn mainman Charles Elliott, the new issue of New Noise magazine will also feature an exclusive flexi disc of the band's brand new cover of Candlemass' "Bewitched." The song can be streamed below.

An excerpt from vocalist/guitarist Charles Elliott's interview with New Noise is as follows: “We had some extra time in the studio, and we wanted to do something people weren’t expecting at all,” he explains. “No one expects me to do a lot of clean vocals or expects us to be influenced by a doom metal band with operatic vocals, but we definitely are. I think people were surprised, but we played it for a couple of people and they liked it, so we decided to go for it.”

You can order your copy or subscribe to New Noise here.

Abysmal Dawn will be hosting a two-hour Gimme Radio special on Friday, June 5, at 3 PM, EDT. The band has curated a playlist for the show and will be present for a live Q&A! You can sign up for free and tune in here.

In addition, the band will also be hosting a Reddit AMA in r/metal on June 9 at 2 PM, EDT. You can ask the band anything and hang with them here.

The band's new album, Phylogenesis, is available via Season Of Mist, and can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Mundane Existence"

"The Path Of The Totalitarian"

"Hedonistic"

"A Speck In The Fabric Of Eternity"

"Coerced Evolution"

"True To The Blind"

"Soul-Sick Nation"

"The Lament Configuration"

"Flattening Of Emotions" (Death cover)

"Coerced Evolution" video:

"The Path Of The Totalitarian" visualizer:

"Hedonistic" lyric video:

Lineup:

Charles Elliott: guitars, vocals

Eliseo Garcia: bass, additional vocals

James Coppolino: drums

Vito Petroni: guitars

(Photo - Rodrigo Fredes)