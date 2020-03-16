ABYSMAL DAWN Streaming New Song "Soul-Sick Nation"

Los Angeles-based death metal masters, Abysmal Dawn, have unleashed "Soul-Sick Nation", the third and final single from their upcoming release, Phylogenesis. The album is due on April 17, making it the band's debut to Season Of Mist. "Soul-Sick Nation" can be heard below.

Vocalist/guitarist/lyricist Charles Elliott comments: "This is a super heavy and groovy one. It's the first time we've used 7 string guitars and the first time we've tuned to A standard. Lyrically the song deals with inner demons and the mental health epidemic. Something that has touched so many people in my life, including myself.

"On a more uplifting note, the song features three ripping solos. One from our very own Vito Petroni (solo #2), and two from Fredrik Folkare (solos #1 and #2) of Unleashed and Firespawn! It was a great honor to have Fredrik play on our record; he's an absolute beast of player. We played some shows in South America in late 2018, and asked him to play on our record after a night of drinking probably too much Pisco. So happy it worked out because he laid down something truly special. Enjoy!"

As of now, Abysmal Dawn is planning to host two exclusive listening parties in Los Angeles and NYC. Currently, the status of these parties remains up in the air as local governments in both cities are restricting event capacities and closing down bars and venues. In the hopes that the restrictions will be lifted within the next two weeks, the parties are tentatively scheduled to go on as planned.

The Los Angeles party, which is co-hosted by MMA Fighter/Pro Wrestler Josh Barnett will take place on Thursday, April 16 at 10 PM at Cha Cha Lounge in the band's hometown of Los Angeles, CA. There will be chances to win an ESP guitar and Season Of Mist swag. Admission is free and the event is open to the public. You can RSVP here.

Meanwhile, the band will be making their way out East on April 10 for a listening party at Duff's Brooklyn, which will take place at 10 PM. This will be the ONLY time that the album will be available for purchase a week ahead of the April 17 release. RSVP and more details can be found here.

Phylogenesis will be released on April 17 via Season Of Mist, and can be pre-ordered here.

The artwork for Phylogenesis, which was created by Par Olofson, can be found below along with the tracklisting.

Tracklisting:

"Mundane Existence"

"The Path Of The Totalitarian"

"Hedonistic"

"A Speck In The Fabric Of Eternity"

"Coerced Evolution"

"True To The Blind"

"Soul-Sick Nation"

"The Lament Configuration"

"Flattening Of Emotions" (Death cover)

"The Path Of The Totalitarian" visualizer:

"Hedonistic" lyric video:

Lineup:

Charles Elliott: guitars, vocals

Eliseo Garcia: bass, additional vocals

James Coppolino: drums

Vito Petroni: guitars

(Photo - Rodrigo Fredes)