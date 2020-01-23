ABYSMAL DAWN To Release Phylogenesis Album In April; "Hedonistic" Lyric Video Streaming

Six years after the release of their last full-length, Los Angeles' death metal masters, Abysmal Dawn, have returned with their long-awaited fifth studio album, Phylogenesis. The record is out on April 17 via Season of Mist, making it the band's debut to the label.

In conjunction with the album announcement, the band have shared the first single from the album, "Hedonistic". The song and an accompanying lyric video made by Aimed and Framed can be found below.

The band comment: "So here we are, album number five, six years after the release of our last album! It took a long time to get here but I can say without a doubt, this one is worth the wait. We pushed the limits of all the musicians in this band and everyone is extremely proud. We finally get to release the first single today and can't wait for you all to hear the whole thing.

"The album title Phylogenesis (fīlōˈjenəsəs) basically refers to an evolution of a species in biology. It could be applied to how we've evolved for the better as a band, but also how humanity has evolved for the worse. Lyrically the album became sort of concept album some what unintentionally. It deals a lot with things we encounter in our modern society and the maddening effect it has on the individual. 'Hedonistic,' in particular, is somewhat inspired by Maslow's Hierachy of Needs and that true happiness lies in purpose, not material pursuits.

"Thank you to all our fans that have supported us in our absence and waited patiently. This album is for you just as much as it is for us. Truly, thank you from the bottom of our black hearts. We'll see you on the road with Vader, Hideous Divinity and Vitriol soon and expect even more of us in 2020!"

Phylogenesis can be pre-ordered here.

The artwork for Phylogenesis, which was created by Par Olofson, can be found below along with the tracklisting.

Tracklisting:

"Mundane Existence"

"The Path Of The Totalitarian"

"Hedonistic"

"A Speck In The Fabric Of Eternity"

"Coerced Evolution"

"True To The Blind"

"Soul-Sick Nation"

"The Lament Configuration"

"Flattening Of Emotions" (Death cover)

"Hedonistic" lyric video:

Lineup:

Charles Elliott: guitars, vocals

Eliseo Garcia: bass, additional vocals

James Coppolino: drums

Vito Petroni: guitars

(Photo - Rodrigo Fredes)