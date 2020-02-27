AC/DC - 10 Kilometers Of Perth's Canning Highway To Close For Massive Tribute To Legendary Frontman BON SCOTT; Video Report

Perth, Australia is closing 10 kilometres of the Canning Highway this weekend for a massive tribute to legendary AC/DC frontman, Bon Scott.

According to 9News, US resident Sean McPartlam has travelled more than 14,000 km only to find himself on a real highway to hell in Perth - and he couldn't be happier.

The AC/DC super-fan took a trip across the globe to join what organizers hope will be a record-breaking tribute to Perth native and original AC/DC frontman, Bon Scott. The Sunday spectacular aims to break the record for the longest stage in the world, with dozens of performers on the back of flat-bed trucks - a tribute to AC/DC's classic film clip for "Long Way To The Top".

"Been a huge AC/DC fan my whole life, particularly the Bon Scott era, and I just couldn't miss this event," Mr McPartlam told 9News.

In his own words, it's taken him "23 hours of travel, a whole lot of airline miles and a bit of money - a bit more than I would have liked".

A crowd of 100,000 people are expected to line a 10km stretch of Canning Highway on Sunday.

