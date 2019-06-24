AC/DC - 2011 Bentley Mulsanne, Commissioned For Drummer PHIL RUDD, Up For Sale (Photos)

Christchurch auto dealer, Euromarque, is selling a 2011 Bentley Mulsanne, "commissioned for avid supercar enthusiast, AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd", via New Zealand's Trade Me.

The car is listed with an asking price of $199,990 NZD. Some specs are below:

- 2011 Bentley Mulsanne 6.75L V8 twin turbo producing 377kw/ 505 HP.

- 0-100km/h in 5.1 seconds.

- NZ new, one owner.

- Commissioned for avid supercar enthusiast, AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd.

- Travelled only 19,000kms.

- Optional Flying B hood ornament, soft close doors, heated and venilated front seats. Massage front seats. Memory seats front and rear.

- An extremely elegant car in Black Sapphire on 21 inch alloys.

- NAIM for Bentley audio system.

More info and photos at TradeMe.co.nz.